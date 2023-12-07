HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spotlight Theater of Hudson, formerly known as Spotlight Cinemas Hudson/Movieplex 8, is holding a grand opening from December 8 to December 10. Under new ownership, the movie theater went through a name change and renovations.

The grand opening includes deals, giveaways, special screenings, and a red carpet. Santa will be making an appearance from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a hot chocolate bar as well as the normal concessions.

New releases at Spotlight Theater include “Napoleon,” “Wish,” “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” “Trolls Band Together,” “The Boy and the Heron,” and “Godzilla Minus One.” In addition to the current movie lineup, the theater will be showing a holiday movie lineup that includes “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” “Arthur Christmas,” “Elf,” and “White Christmas.”

For the grand opening, tickets will be $6 for new movie releases, $5 for the holiday films, and $2 for holiday films for Loyalty Members. Loyalty Members will also get surprise giveaways throughout the weekend.

Spotlight Theater of Hudson is located at 350 Fairview Avenue. Spotlight has three other New York theaters in Corning, Hornell, and Warsaw.