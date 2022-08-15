KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead after colliding with a car in Kinderhook. New York State Police said the golf cart driver, Dopson Wynter, 60, of Kinderhook, died in the crash.

On August 13 around 8:40 p.m., troopers responded to Route 9 near Maple Lane South for the crash. After an investigation, police found that a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was driving south on Route 9 when the Club Car golf cart drove onto the road and collided with the Santa Fe.

Valatie Rescue and Niverville Fire Department were first on scene to render aid. The passenger of the golf cart, Henry Griffiths, 55, of Kinderhook, was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Wynter was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures by EMS. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.