GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the night football fans have been waiting for, the first round of the NFL Draft! Tonight, a boy from Columbia County will be taking to the stage to help the New York Jets announce their first round draft pick.

13-year-old Kyle Stickles has been given the opportunity through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He was diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of 11.

Before Kyle heads to Kansas City, he made a stop at the New York Jets Training Center in New Jersey. He even got to meet one of his favorite players, Garrett Wilson, and throw the football around on the field.

Leading up to tonight’s announcement, the teen has been practicing in the comfort of his own room. Watch the NFL Draft tonight on ABC and #WakeUpWith10 to see Kyle’s big moment on the world stage and learn about the road it took to get there.