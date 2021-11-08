Free pet adoptions at Columbia-Greene Humane Society through November

Columbia County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Columbia-Greene Humane Society receives large donation

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA is offering free pet adoptions throughout the month of November. Adoption fees were also waived for October.

The shelter said adoptions will continue to be free due to a generous gift.

“We hope this will encourage many to come down and open their hearts and homes to one (or more) of our many wonderful companions as we enter this holiday season,” said the shelter.

Potential adopters can come into the shelter during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to see the animals in person. You can also get pre-approved for adoption by filling out an application on the Columbia-Greene Humane Society website.

