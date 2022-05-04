COLUMBIA-GREENE COUNTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Youth Clubhouses of Columbia-Greene Counties will be offering free public Narcan (Naloxone) training for anyone who wishes to learn how the life-saving drug works to help prevent overdoses. The training event will be held at the Catskill Public Library on Franklin Street on Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m.

This training will explain how the drug works but most importantly how to spot an overdose, and how to administer Narcan to someone who may need it. Additionally, attendees will receive a free, take-home Narcan kit they said.

To learn more you can email clubhouse@mhacg.org or call (518) 751-8001