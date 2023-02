The programs are free and open to all ages and skill levels. No registration is required.

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Searching for free family-friendly activities to wrap up the month? Make your way to the Olana State Historic Site for afternoon art making programs on February 24 and 25 with educators at the Wagon House Education Center.

The drop-in programs feature learning about Frederic Church’s 250 acres of designed landscape through drawing, painting, and collage. All materials are provided and the programs are open to all ages and skill levels, no registration required.