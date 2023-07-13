COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, the former President and CEO of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce was convicted by a guilty plea for stealing over $46,000 worth of funds from the chamber. Jeffrey Hunt, 54, could face up to seven years in prison.

The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office says investigators with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hunt back in September 2021. It was alleged Hunt stole $46,686 from November 11, 2016, to November 10, 2020, from the Chamber of Commerce’s credit and debit accounts.

Hunt is scheduled for sentencing on September 25 at 11:30 a.m. He previously pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny.