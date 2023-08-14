COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Copake Country Club and The Greens Restaurant will be hosting the 5th annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival. The event is scheduled for September 16.

The festival will feature a vast assortment of vendors ranging from pizza and tacos to lobster and ice cream. Attendees can enjoy activities such as lawn games and live music while tasting a variety of local brews and taking in the lakeside views.

The Copake Country Club is located at 44 Golf Course Road in Craryville. You can purchase festival tickets by visiting the venue’s website.