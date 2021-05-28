Fisherman killed after being hit by train in Columbia County

Columbia County
Posted:

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fisherman died Friday after he was hit by a train in Stockport.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Bernard Barrett, of Hudson, was hit by a train around 2 p.m. at the Columbiaville Trestle at the end of Station Road.

Police said Barrett was fishing off the trestle and ran when he heard the train whistle. He tripped and was struck by the train. He was thrown into the water from the collision and located by a person who was fishing nearby.

Barret was conscious and alert at the scene. He was brought to Albany Medical Center where he later died.

