CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, July 16, the first-ever Columbia County Climate Carnival will be held at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Chatham from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The carnival is being held by the Climate Smart Communities Task Force and organized by a committee of volunteers around the county.

A wide array of exhibitors and displays will be on-hand, including a repair café, where area handymen will fix items like lamps, jewelry, clothing, and vases. The event will also come complete with a free store, where you can take home donated clothing, children’s items, and home goods, and a bike recycling station.

The Columbia County Library Association will also provide children’s programming at the carnival. Those events include renewable energy education, the science of composting, live birds of prey exhibitions, a beekeeper, live music, and food trucks.

Columbia County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matt Murell explains, “The Climate Smart Committee was appointed by the Board of Supervisors and advises the Board on climate-related issues. We are hopeful that our community comes out for the Climate Carnival, as there will be events for both children and adults. As Wendell Berry stated, ‘The Earth is what we all have in common.’”

One of the Climate Carnival’s organizers is Tistrya Houghtling, the New Lebanon Town Supervisor (and minority leader on the County Board of Supervisors). She shares, “I am so excited for this event! It will be great to be able to come together as a community and learn how to advocate for and protect our planet, while having a family fun day full of hands-on interactive displays, music, and presentations. Add in the ability to get my broken things fixed at the Repair Café, go home with a new bike or get my bike fixed or tuned up, and get new clothes and children’s items from the Free Store, and it is sure to be a great day for all!”

Anyone who would like to contribute to, take part in, or volunteer at this event can visit the Climate Carnival website, or send an email to ColumbiaClimateCarnival@gmail.com.