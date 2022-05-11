STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After nearly four hours battling flames Tuesday afternoon, the Stuyvesant Fire Company was finally able to bring a brush fire under control- but they couldn’t do it without lots of help. This brush fire was a unique one, forcing firefighters to trudge across a huge farm field to reach the blaze.

The call first came in just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mutual aid was quickly sent to the scene from Stuyvesant Falls, Kinderhook Fire, Niverville Fire, Valatie Fire, Stockport Fire, West Ghent Fire, and Chatham Fire.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. However, it could be the result of a violation of the New York State burn ban– in place until May 14. Though the restrictions are soon coming to an end, fire danger across the state as a whole is high for Wednesday through Friday, May 11-13.

The North Hudson Fire Department, located in Essex County, said that you should not leave campfires unattended for the week. It is also important to dispose of cigarettes correctly.