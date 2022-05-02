NIVERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia County 911 dispatched the Niverville Fire Department’s Task Force around 12:18 p.m. Saturday for a reported structure fire at 105 West Street Extension. The first fire department car on scene confirmed a working house fire with flames showing from one side of the house, and a second alarm was transmitted to ensure adequate water supply.

Crews immediately sprung into action, stretching a handline and attacking the visible exterior fire. At the same time, a transitional fire attack was being put into place with another handline and crew making an interior attack.

Several other fire departments responded, including:

Valatie Fire Department

Kinderhook Fire Department

Claverack Fire Department

Chatham, North Chatham, and East Chatham Fire Departments

Stuyvesant Fire Department

Tri-Village Fire Department

South Schodack Fire Department

Nassau Fire Department

“It is always a sad day when a house fire happens,” said Niverville Fire officials, “but due to our quick response and assistance from mutual aid, the fire was knocked down quickly, allowing for property and belongings to be saved.” The fire reportedly traveled from a burn pit to a chicken coup, to the house.

The two adults and one child, age six, who lived in the home were displaced by the tragedy. Volunteers from the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid, health services, and financial assistance to the three and will continue helping them navigate the situation in the coming days.