PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several people were left homeless after a fire wreaked havoc on a Philmont apartment building Sunday afternoon. The fire, which took place at 144 Main Street, was first reported as a smoke investigation inside the building. At around 4:42 p.m., Philmont Fire Company was sent to the scene.

First arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke in the area and called for help from several mutual aid fire departments. It was believed at first that someone could have been trapped inside a basement apartment, but when firefighters searched the inside of the building, they did not find anyone.

Crews battled the flames from both inside and outside the building. The Hudson Fire Department’s ladder truck arrived, and holes were cut in the ceiling to ventilate the structure. As soon as those holes were cut, flames shot into the air.

Main Street was closed to traffic for hours due to the incident. Firefighters reported the blaze under control just before 6:00 p.m. Crews then started to check the building for hot spots, to make sure the fire did not re-ignite.

Companies assisting Philmont at the scene included Mellenville, Hudson, Claverack, Churchtown, Stuyvesant, West Ghent, and Greenport. Catskill Fire Company stood in at Hudson Central Firehouse. Also assisting at the scene were Greenport Rescue Squad, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and the Columbia County Fire Coordinator’s Office.

Firefighters were on the scene late into the evening Sunday. The cause of this fire is still under investigation, and no injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.