PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A late-night Monday blaze at a vacant Philmont building is being investigated by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, after a cause could not be immediately determined. The fire broke out at 70 Summit Heights at about 11:37 p.m. The building was not occupied, and had been vacant for years, officials said.

No further details could be released as of noontime Tuesday. Community members are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (518) 828-3344 with any information that they might have concerning the fire. Ask to speak with Criminal Investigator K.C. Bauhoff.

Multiple fire departments and the New York State Police assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported.