CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 23rd annual FilmColumbia is set to return to the Crandall Theatre in Chatham from October 20 to October 29. FilmColumbia features film screenings, local talent, and live events.

FilmColumbia screens films from the festival circuit that have not opened commercially yet. Many films this year are by Columbia County-based filmmakers and the festival will have live Q&A events with notable area residents Ruth Reichl, James Schamus, Al Roker, Stephen Lang, Scott Cohen, and Walton Goggins.

“We tried to show as much good local talent this year as possible,” said Co-Executive and Co-Artistic Director Laurence Kardish. “We recognize their strength in our community and celebrate the abundance of talent in our region—proving how essential it is to keep our historic single-screen cinema open and refreshed so they may continue to show their works in a place that is welcoming, and well, ideal.”

Schedule

October 20

“On the Adamant,” a documentary directed by Nicholas Philibert. Screening at 11:30 a.m.

“About Dry Grasses,” a film directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan. Screening at 1:30 p.m.

“Summer Solstice,” a film directed by Noah Schamus. Shot in Hudson. Screening at 5:15 p.m.

“Food and Country,” a documentary directed by Laura Gabbert. Focus of the film Ruth Reichl will speak after the screening. Showing at 7:45 p.m.

October 21

“Camp,” a film directed by Todd Graff and produced by Killer Films. Screening at 11 a.m.

“I Shot Andy Warhol,” a film directed by Mary Harron and produced by Killer Films. Screening at 1 p.m.

“May December,” a film directed by Todd Haynes and produced by Killer Films. A Q&A with Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films will take place after the screening. Showing at 3 p.m.

FilmColumbia 2023 Festival Kick-Off Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Honoring Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films. Takes place at a Spencertown home. Those interested need to purchase a separate ticket and will be emailed directions.

“Evil Does Not Exist,” a film directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Screening at 8:30 p.m.

October 22

“The Boy and the Heron,” the newest animated film by Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. Screening at noon.

“The Disappearance of Shere Hite,” a documentary directed by Nicole Newnham, followed by a screening of the short film “Baby Face,” directed by Jim Simone. Starts at 2:30 p.m.

“The Goldman Case,” a film directed by Cédric Kahn. Screening at 5:15 p.m.

“The Taste of Things,” a film directed by Tran Anh Hung. Screening at 7:45 p.m.

October 23

“AEIOU (Quick Vocabulary of Love),” a film directed by Nicolette Krebitz. Screening at noon.

“Orlando, My Political Biography,” a documentary directed by Paul B. Preciado. Screening at 2 p.m.

“The Teacher’s Lounge,” a film directed by Ilker Çatak. Screening at 4 p.m.

“Anselm,” a 3D documentary directed by Wim Wenders. Screening at 6:15 p.m.

“Fallen Leaves,” a film directed by Aki Kaurismäki, followed by “Kunde (The Bum Festival)” a short film directed by Ayappa KM. Starts at 8:15 p.m.

October 24

“Mountains,” a film directed by Monica Sorelle. Screening at noon.

“Ancestral,” a film directed by Vinod Rawat. Screening at 2 p.m.

“Beyond Utopia,” a documentary directed by Madeleine Gavin. Screening at 4 p.m.

“A Little Prayer,” a film directed by Angus MacLachlan. Screening at 6:30 p.m.

“All of Us Strangers,” a film directed by Andrew Haigh starring Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott, and Claire Foy. Screening at 8:30 p.m.

October 25

“SHTTL,” a film directed by Ady Walter. Screening at noon.

“Desperate Souls and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy,” a memorial screening to honor director Nancy Buirski. Starts at 3 p.m.

“Call Me Dancer,” a documentary directed by Pip Gilmour and Leslie Shampaine. A Q&A with producer Cynthia Kane will take place after the screening. Starts at 5:15 p.m.

“Joan Baez I Am a Noise,” a documentary directed by Miri Navasky, Maeve O’Boyle, and Karen O’Connor. A Q&A with Navasky and O’Connor will take place after the screening. Starts at 7:30 p.m.

October 26

October 27

“Smoke Sauna Sisterhood,” a documentary directed by Anna Hints. Starts at 11 a.m.

“Ever Deadly,” a documentary directed by Chelsea McMullan and Tanya Tagaq, followed by the short film “Town Band” directed by Alice Elliott. Starts at 12:45 p.m.

“My Love Affair with Marriage,” an animated film directed by Signe Baumane. A Q&A with Baumane and Stephen Land will take place after the screening. Starts at 3 p.m.

“Perfect Days,” a film directed by Wim Wenders. Screening at 5:30 p.m.

“The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed,” a film directed by Joanna Arnow. This will be followed by a Q&A with Arnow and Scott Cohen. Starts at 8:15 p.m.

October 28

October 29

Screenwriting panel with Scott Cohen and Anastasia Traina. Starts at 10 a.m. at Tracy Memorial Village Hall.

“Four Daughters,” a film directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, followed by the short film “Be Careful” directed by Pamela Segall. Stars at noon.

“Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land,” a documentary directed by Eternal Polk and produced by Columbia County resident Al Roker. A Q&A with Roker will take place after the screening. Starts at 2:15 p.m.

“Dreamin’ Wild,” a film directed by Bill Pohlad starring Walton Goggins, Casey Affleck, and Zooey Deschanel. A Q&A with Goggins is set for after the screening. Starts at 4:45 p.m.

“Shayda,” a film directed by Noora Niasari. Starts at 7:30 p.m.

FilmColumbia tickets go on sale to Crandell Theatre Members on October 7 at 9 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 14 at 9 a.m. You can buy tickets and find the full schedule of events on the Crandell Theatre website.