CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — FilmColumbia is honoring Sony Pictures Classics (SPC) 30th anniversary on its opening day. FilmColumbia is thrilled to celebrate Sony Pictures Classics contributions to cinema.

Co-founded in 1992 by co-presidents Tom Bernard and Michael Barker, along with Marcie Bloom, Sony Pictures Classics has released many independent films in the past three decades and amassed a library of nearly 500 titles, earning the distributor 158 Academy Award nominations and 37 wins, in addition to guild appreciation and many other awards.

“We’re thrilled to be opening the festival this year with a tribute to the influential distributor,” says FilmColumbia co-executive director and co-programmer Peter Biskind. FilmColumbia’s past festivals have screened many of those films, and this year is no exception. “We’ll be showing three of their films this year, including the classic of all classics, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, co-written by James Schamus,” says Biskind. After the screening, Schamus will take to the stage to interview SPC’s Tom Bernard. “Together, they’ll take a good, long look at where the filmmaking industry is today, given the fact that streaming and exhibition are still very much up in the air.”The Q+A on October 21 at 6:30 pm is a free event and no ticket is needed to attend.

FilmColumbia continues from Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30, with a highly curated lineup of Hollywood, independent and international films. Tickets and full festival passes will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, October 15.