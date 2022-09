CLERMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of Route 9 was closed Friday morning as State Troopers investigated a fatal crash in Clermont, near County Route 8. According to a Twitter alert, local detours were put in place just before 8 a.m.

Troopers expected Route 9 to stay closed for an extended time, as investigators worked to reconstruct the wreck. The road had reopened by 11:30 a.m.

There has been no word on how many people died in the crash. No further details were released early Friday.