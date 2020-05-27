Family of deceased nursing home resident speaks out

More family members are calling for stronger action against a Valatie nursing home that was recently cited by the New York State Department of Health for it’s handling of COVID19 cases.



All his life, Ralph Deleon was a fighter- Even a Golden Gloves champion.

But in his 80’s it was his mind that grew weak with dementia and his family made the tough choice to move him into a nursing home. The picked The Grand at Barnwell in Valatie.

His children and daughter-in-law say they recieved notice from staff on May 5th that Ralph had tested positive for COVID19- but that he was doing pretty well.

“That he only had a low temperature.”

They called daily for updates.

“The desk, the nurses and a supervisor and they all said he was asymptomatic. He does not have a fever he is stable”

One of Ralph’s sons says he spoke with a Barnwell administrator, Isaac Spilman who offered the same reassurances.

“And the very next day is when it blew up.”

Anya: “What happened the next day?”

“All of us repeatedly kept trying to all Ralph and I demanded that someone go to his room and get him on the phone. And when he got on the phone, it was clear to me that he was having serious breathing issues,” said Ralph’s daughter-in-law Colleen.

The next day, a nurse called to say that Ralph had died.

Anya: “So after all the reassurances by staff saying that he is asymptomatic, you get a call saying that he has passed away?” Robin (Daughter): “Like in 4 days.”

Ralph’s children say they still haven’t been told what the cause of death was.

His daughter Robin says she called the same administrator for some answers.

Robin: “And I said my father died on Monday. He said, ‘I didn’t hear that.’ He runs the place.”

The nursing home was recently cited by the NYSDOH for infection control concerns and failure to provide notification when a resident tested positive for COVID-19 or suffered a COVID-19 related death.

News10 has also covered the story of frustrated loved ones who say they weren’t notified when some residents were suddenlty relocated to a sister facilities downstate.

Isaac Spilman hung up on News10 reporter Anya Tucker right after she introduced herself.

The company’s regional VP told her he was tryihng to get all the facts surrounding Ralph’s death.

“I think it starts at the top and I thiknk if the people at the top canYt handle the job then they should be in the business,” said Ralph’s daughter.