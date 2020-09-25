Environmental conservation officer rescues injured egret

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Environmental Protection, an environmental conservation officer rescued an injured great egret in Columbia County.
On August 24, an injured great egret on Ooms Pond in Chatham was reported to environmental conservation officers. The egret had a severely broken leg and was tangled in finishing line.
According to the DEC, the responding officer teamed up with local concerned citizens to formulate a plan. He paddled a boat toward the egret, eventually managing to handle the wading bird while avoiding its sharp yellow bill.
He returned to shore with the egret, and turned it over to the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter. Staff at the Greene County nonprofit for injured animals braced the bird’s leg to stabilize the fracture.
The egret is currently rehabilitating, and will be released into the wild when fully healed.
If you or someone you know witness an environmental crime, believe a violation of environmental law has occurred, or encounter an injured animal, contact the DEC at (631) 444-0200.
