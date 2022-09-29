CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chatham OctoberFeast is set for Saturday, October 8. The family fun runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the night life runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy fall foods from local restaurants, as well as outside food vendors and food trucks. The event includes live music, axe-throwing and kids’ activities.

Entertainment

Mike McMann on the Chatham Brewing Stage from noon to 1 p.m.

Hudson Valley Hatchet with axe-throwing from noon to 4 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Parking Lot

The Rob Beaulieu Band from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage

WDST Live Remote Broadcast from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1 Main Street

Guilty Pleasure from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage

Vendors