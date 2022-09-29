CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chatham OctoberFeast is set for Saturday, October 8. The family fun runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the night life runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy fall foods from local restaurants, as well as outside food vendors and food trucks. The event includes live music, axe-throwing and kids’ activities.

Entertainment

  • Mike McMann on the Chatham Brewing Stage from noon to 1 p.m.
  • Hudson Valley Hatchet with axe-throwing from noon to 4 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Parking Lot
  • The Rob Beaulieu Band from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage
  • WDST Live Remote Broadcast from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1 Main Street
  • Guilty Pleasure from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chatham Brewing Stage

Vendors

  • Ben Berkowitz, Kids’ Corner
  • Bill & Betsy VanAlstyne, Artisan/Crafter
  • Boozy Moo!, food
  • Cooper’s Daughter Spirits at Olde York Farm, spirits
  • Desserts By Design, packaged baked goods
  • Maplewood Farm, food
  • MED PTA, crockpot dishes
  • Mr. Ding-A-Ling Ice Cream
  • Nine Pin Ciderworks
  • Pima Mediterranean Kitchen
  • Righteous Rags, Artisan/Crafter
  • Schenectady Distilling Inc.
  • Sternfeld Dance Studio, baked goods
  • Sunny Crest Flower Farm
  • The Chuck Wagon, food
  • Turn Again Woodworks, Artisan/Crafter
  • Wunderburger Inc.