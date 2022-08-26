CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 Columbia County Fair is returning on August 31 for its 181st year. The fair runs through September 5 and will feature entertainment, vendors, animals, rides, and more.

Advanced ticket sales have already closed, so you’ll need to buy tickets at the gate. According to the fair website, tickets are $12, except for Wednesday when tickets will be $5. Children under 12 and active military are free. Ride passes are an additional cost of $20 or $25 depending on the day.

The Columbia County Fair is one of the oldest continuing fairs in New York State. For the full daily program of events, you can visit the fair website. Here are some of the featured events at this year’s Columbia County Fair.

Entertainment

Circus Incredible

Petting Zoo

Racing Pigs

Hypnotist Terrance B

Pogo Fred

Michael Goudeau Comedy Juggler

Demolition Derby on September 1 and 2

Monster Tractor Pull on September 3

Firefighters’ Parade on September 3

Painted Pony Rodeo on September 5

Music

DJ Jack Bogarski

Electric Blue DJ Bob Hawley

Acoustic Rye on September 2

ALLEN & AZZAAM on September 3

Jarrod on September 3

Steve Augeri Band on September 4

The Association on September 4

Beer Stained Fiddle on September 4

Joe Adee Band on September 4

October Rose on September 5

The Ghent Band on September 5

Competitions and exhibits