CRARYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) responded to an injured owl in Craryville on Friday, August 4. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the owl was entangled in a soccer net.

Image via Department of Environmental Conservation

An ECO carefully cut the net and released the owl. The DEC says the owl was carefully observed several minutes after it was set free. It was determined the owl was suffering and needed further evaluation.

The owl was brought to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Hunter and was treated for dehydration and an injured wing. It was later released back into the wild after making a full recovery.