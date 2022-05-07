HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sheriff Krapf and Undersheriff Salvatore of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were invited to a meeting of the East Coast Riders Motorcycle Club on Friday, May 6. The meeting was held at the Kinderhook Elks Lodge.

Sheriff Krapf gave a brief presentation on motorcycle safety and the East Coast Riders made a donation of teddy bears to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The teddy bears will be placed in every patrol vehicle and used as a resource for comforting children and young adults in difficult situations, continuing the Sheriff’s campaign promise of community policing.

The East Coast Riders is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to the betterment of the community in upstate New York. The Sheriff’s Office, and the community, thanked them for their donation on Facebook Saturday.