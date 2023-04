According to the Spencertown Fire Company, the fire was caused by a downed tree that had pulled down power lines.

SPENCERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday afternoon, the Spencertown Fire Company responded to a reported brush fire. Responding units discovered 3 acres burning and requested support from the Ghent Fire Company and the Chatham Fire Department.

According to the Spencertown Fire Company, the fire was caused by a downed tree that had pulled down power lines. A total of 6 acres ended up burning. Units were back in service after 7 p.m.