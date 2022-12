GERMANTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Darlin Doe Farm in Germantown is accepting Christmas tree donations to feed to their goats. The goats at the farm feed off of Christmas trees, and wreaths without decorations on them are also being accepted.

Darlin Doe Farm is asking that there be no tinsel or decorations on the Christmas tree when it is donated. The farm stand drop-off is at 305 Wire Road in Germantown, zip code 12526.