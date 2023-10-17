KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local cider company is helping farms in New York State recoup some of the losses felt during rough weather earlier this year. Nine Pin Cider pressed apples at Samascott Orchards in Kinderhook on Tuesday.

The orchard was one of the apple growers that experienced a large crop loss after the late spring frost. As a result, some of the apples were too damaged for sale but made the perfect apples for juice or cider.

“We have a smaller crop than normal,” owner Jake Samascott said. “Some of the apples are kind of misshapen, funny looking, and it makes them very hard to market, so it’s not a retail apple or something someone wants to eat, but they still taste good. Very good for a cider, so having an outlet for that into hard cider has been a great advantage for us to get through these harder years.”

The frost also damaged the farm’s strawberries, chestnuts and kiwi berries.