GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews from the Ghent Fire Company and the Chatham Fire Department responded to the scene of a crash on Thursday morning involving a box truck into a tree. The crash took place near the intersection of Route 22 and Snyder Road in Ghent.

According to the Ghent Fire Company, the driver of the truck and their dog riding in the passenger seat both needed to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-threatening injuries.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian and is reportedly expected to make a full recovery. State police were on the scene assisting with the operation.