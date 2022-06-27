CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Chatham Fire Department was called out to a brush fire in the woods behind the Chatham Central School District football fields. The blaze was extinguished by firefighters using an off-road Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV).

Photos provided by Chatham Fire Department.

Although it may seem green and lush, firefighters said the area was quite dry with the recent lack of rain. The community is reminded to use caution with outdoor fires until the area gets a bit wetter.

Officials say this particular fire was suspicious and is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on the fire near old pond behind the school Sunday is asked to call the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.