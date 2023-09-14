CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Valley Foundation for Youth Health is sponsoring two movie nights for children at the Crandell Theatre. The first movie, Sing 2, will be played at 5 p.m. on September 15. The second movie, Minions, will be shown at 5 p.m. on October 13.

Tickets to both films are free for all! All children will receive snacks. There will also be pre-show activities and optional dress-up themes.

Below are descriptions of the films:

Sing 2: With his theatrical company a local success, Buster Moon is dreaming of bigger things. Buster soon inspires his band of animal players to gamble everything and sneak into a talent audition in Las Vegas-like Redshore City. Before he knows it, he and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by U2’s Bono) to join them for the opening of a fabulous new show.

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman and director Garth Jennings reprise their roles from the first film. 2021. Rated PG. 110 min.

Minions: Ever since the dawn of time, the Minions have lived to serve the most despicable of masters. From the T-Rex to Napoleon, the easily distracted tribe has helped the biggest and the baddest of villains. Now, join protective leader Kevin, teenage rebel Stuart, and lovable little Bob on a global road trip. They’ll earn a shot to work for a new boss, the world’s first female supervillain, and try to save all of Minionkind from annihilation. 2015. Rated PG. 91 min.