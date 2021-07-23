COVID-19 outbreak hits Camp Pontiac in Columbia County

Columbia County
COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A spike in coronavirus cases at a camp in Columbia County has worsened overnight.

Thirty-one campers at Camp Pontiac have now tested positive for the virus, and 130 others have been deemed close contacts and sent home.

All of the children who contracted the virus are between the ages of 7 and 11, and therefore, not eligible to be vaccinated. There are about 550 campers in total, and more than half are over the age of 12.

Of the twelve year olds, all but four are vaccinated.

