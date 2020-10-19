‘Cosmic Donuts’ bringing out-of-this-world flavor to breakfast

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bringing an out-of-this-world flavor to breakfast, “Cosmic Donuts” is taking the old fashioned treat to a new level.

“It’s very overwhelming in a way just because it’s a lot of emotion. We have been working on this for so long we’ve been dreaming about it,” co-owner Jhori Jurgenson said. “I’ve been dreaming about donuts every night, and to be here this morning and see such a great turnout is really amazing.”

With a line out the door for Cosmic Donuts’ grand opening, dreams quickly turned into reality.

“We started very early on making donuts, making cool donuts. We just want everything to be eye-catching, really funky, fun, and different,” she said.

Eye-catching would be an understatement. From classic glaze to maple bacon, Jurgenson says these aren’t your ordinary donuts.

“Blueberry cream-cheese filling with cinnamon toast crunch on top and it has a shooter of maple syrup so you can drizzle that on the donut before you enjoy it,” Jurgenson said.

For local Valatie resident, Michael Miller, he says waiting out in the cold was no bother knowing it supports a brand new business.

“It’s something different that will hopefully attract more people to come in and check out our small town,” Miller said. “Give the local businesses some money that’s needed, so it’s great and it’s donuts what’s wrong with donuts, right?”

The answer to that? Well, not much! Jurgenson says this is something the town needed.

“In the midst of everything, it’s been a weird and difficult time for people,” Jurgenson said. “Why not bring something really fun and a good sense of community to our small town?”

LATEST STORIES