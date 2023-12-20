ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christopher Stickles, 35, was sentenced to seven years and one month in prison on child pornography charges. Stickles is also required to serve 15 years of post-release supervision and pay $6,000 in restitution to the two victims.

Stickles admitted that he downloaded image and video files containing child pornography from file-sharing websites. The offenses occurred between January 2021 and August 2022.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.