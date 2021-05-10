Construction begins on $1.8M park renovation project in Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of State announced the start of construction on a renovation project for Promenade Hill Park in Hudson. The project will include adding ADA-accessible walkways, landscape improvements and other amenities as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The renovations, which are being funded in part with a $1.1 million DRI grant, will provide upgrades to preserve the space’s historic features while providing access to park amenities and views of the Hudson and Catskills.

As part of the project, accessible, family-friendly open spaces for all abilities and ages will be incorporated, including:

Accessible access to plaza, seating areas, water fountain, play area, parking lot, and upper promenade

Redesigned open plaza, with open and flexible lawn areas

Amphitheater stone seating blocks with views of plaza and Warren Street

Added cast iron and wood benches, including accessible seating

Shade trees and native understory plantings

Improved “whale” spray shower

The park will be closed to the public starting on May 10 as construction begins. The overall cost of the project is estimated at around $2 million. In addition to the public funding, the project is also receiving support from private donors. The estimated completion date for the project is January 31, 2022.