County Tracking Graphs

Important Resources

Business Directory

Rising Heroes

Columbia County reports one new coronavirus death in Sunday update

Columbia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Department of Health says that the number of deaths due to coronavirus since the outbreak began is now 20.

Along with the new death of a community member reported today, the county has had 326 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, 127 have recovered.

Of the roughly 179 active positive cases, one is in the ICU, and five more are currently hospitalized. There are 196 county residents currently quarantined.

The county health department has administered 2,408 coronavirus tests.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak