Columbia County reports one new coronavirus death in Sunday update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Department of Health says that the number of deaths due to coronavirus since the outbreak began is now 20.
Along with the new death of a community member reported today, the county has had 326 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, 127 have recovered.
Of the roughly 179 active positive cases, one is in the ICU, and five more are currently hospitalized. There are 196 county residents currently quarantined.
The county health department has administered 2,408 coronavirus tests.
