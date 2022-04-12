HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia Memorial Health (CMH) announced Tuesday it has joined the global humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine by donating more than $33,000 in medical supplies to the embattled nation. The war has created critical shortages of basic supplies that are essential to providing effective medical care to wounded Ukrainian civilians.

The donated supplies, totaling more than 22,000 items, include bleach wipes, face masks, surgical gowns, caps, and shoe covers. The donation was made in response to a request from Reverend Wolodymir Paszko of Saint Micheal’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Hudson.

“The world is responding to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and we are grateful and proud to have a small role in that response. At our core, CMH is a community-centered health care organization, and as we have seen elsewhere with the overwhelming global response to the war, our community at this moment extends to the people of Ukraine,” said Dorothy Urschel, CMH Chief Operating Officer.

Reverend Paszko, while thanking Columbia Memorial health for their donation, said the supplies are already on their way to Ukraine. He acknowledged the public not only for their donations, but for their understanding of what is happening in Ukraine, and how it is a problem for the entire world.