HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA (CGHS/SPCA) will be waiving all adoption fees for the month of April. An anonymous longtime friend of the CGHS/SPCA generously offered to sponsor all adoption fees all throughout April.

The goal of this will be to empty the shelter. The adoption fees cover cats, dogs, and pocket pets (rabbits and guinea pigs). Those interested in adopting can get a pre-approved application by visiting their website or calling (518) 828-6044.

“As we enter spring, it’s the perfect time to invite a new four-legged family member into your home,” said CGHS/SPCA President/CEO Ron Perez. “Currently, we have a wonderful selection of cats, dogs, guinea pigs, and rabbits. We are very grateful to our sponsoring donor for helping us to empty the shelter and find dozens of animals their new forever homes free of charge.”