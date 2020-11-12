Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA waiving all surrender fees

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA (CGHS/SPCA) said that in recent weeks they have seen a large uptick in people surrendering pets. Traditionally, the organization charges requested surrender fees of $30 for cats and $50 for dogs.

The CGHS/SPCA said that most of the surrenders are from people that lost their job and or have been evicted. The organization does not want to add to people’s financial hardships so they have decided to waive the fees.

“We understand that for some people, surrendering their pet is a difficult and emotional decision. Often, financial difficulties in the family seem to make matters even worse. Waiving our surrender fees will hopefully make these decisions less stressful for families,” said Ron Perez, President of CGHS/SPCA.

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA receives surrenders by appointment only. Please call (518) 828-6044 or email info@cghs.org for more information or to make an appointment. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. for adoptions and surrenders. The free pet food bank is open seven days a week 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment required.