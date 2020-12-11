Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA offering free adoptions in December

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All pet adoption fees are “sponsored” at the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA (CGHS/SPCA) for the month of December. This is another way of saying that fees for adopting from the shelter are waived.

The CGHS/SPCA is trying to empty the shelter for the holidays. Sponsored adoption fees cover cats, dogs, and pocket pets like rabbits, guinea pigs, and domestic rats.

While cat adoptions have been free at the facility for years, under normal circumstances, they charge $175 to adopt a dog. For most pocket pets, they ask for $50, but for a more exotic ones like a ferret, they ask for a $100 donation.

If you or someone you know wants to adopt, visit the CGHS/SPCA website or call (518) 828-6044 ext. 100 to get an application. They are only accepting up to two visitors at a time, and only by appointment. Call or send an email to make one.

“Although our budget has been stretched thinner than ever before in our history, I’m proud of the fact that we have met the needs of every animal that found their way to our doorstep,” said CGHS/SPCA President/CEO Ron Perez.

The shelter is also holding a $10,000 Holiday Match Challenge to benefit its Pet Food Bank. “This match will provide food and essential medicine for animals that are most in need,” Perez said.

If the shelter can raise $10,000 to support its Pet Food Bank and low-cost vet clinic by the end of December, a longtime supporter of CGHS/SPCA has committed to matching funds. Perez said, “We greatly appreciate this opportunity to raise $20,000 to support these services.”

You can send donations to CGHS/SPCA Challenge, 111 Humane Society Road, Hudson, NY, 12534 or by visiting the website.

In November, CGHS/SPCA also waived surrender fees—usually $30 for cats and $50 for dogs—to help relieve financial pressure on families during the pandemic.