Columbia-Greene Community College returning to class remotely January 25

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the office of the President at Columbia-Greene Community College announced that spring classes will begin one week later than usual. The school says it’s following SUNY guidelines to promote a safe and healthy environment amid the pandemic.

Once the spring semester commences on January 25, the community will be almost completely off-campus. The schools says that classes will be online or remote, with some exceptions for “kinetic” classes requiring hands on instruction in medical, art, technology, construction and cybersecurity courses.

According to the school, on-campus students will be tested for COVID-19 when they return for the semester. They also said that all students, faculty, and staff working or studying in-person must undergo weekly testing throughout the semester.

The school is not hosting any in-person events or meetings, including winter sports.