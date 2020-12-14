Columbia County warns of COVID exposure at funeral services

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Department of Health (DOH) is warning anyone who attended a private wake, funeral, and bonfire series in Ghent of possible COVID exposure. DOH says any of the more than 100 individuals who attended these events over several days should watch for COVID symptoms and contact a doctor immediately if they develop.

Public Health Director Jack Mabb said when they initially investigated the viewing, the host said only about 10 people were there. However, a concerned guest who learned of the potential exposure revealed that over 100 people actually attended.

At least one confirmed positive individual attended the viewing at a private home in Ghent on December 6 and a bonfire celebrating the life of the deceased at another private residence on December 9. Many individuals had plenty of opportunity to be exposed throughout the four days.

“This is a good example of the kind of pushback and resistance that investigators and contact tracers with every Health Department across the state face as they try to slow the spread of the virus In the community,” Mabb says. “People aren’t being forthcoming. They don’t want to give us information on their contacts because they don’t want their friends to end up inconvenienced by being quarantined, and that is how we get rising numbers of positives in the community.”

Gatherings of this size violate executive orders limiting private gatherings to 10 individuals, with a 50-person limit in public spaces.