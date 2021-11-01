Columbia County Sheriff’s Office takes part in No Shave November for sixth year

Columbia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s officially No Shave November for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. This is the department’s sixth year ditching the clippers to raise money for charity.

In 2019, Sheriff David Bartlett presented the donations to the Columbia County Community Cancer Fund, which helps eligible recipients offset the financial burden associated with a cancer diagnosis.

“It’s done by deputy sheriffs and corrections officers within my agency donating $50 or $100 to the No Shave November cause,” he explained.

Since they started the campaign in 2016, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has donated just under $30,000 to the Columbia County Community Cancer Fund.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19