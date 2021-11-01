Columbia County Sheriff’s Office takes part in No Shave November for sixth year

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s officially No Shave November for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. This is the department’s sixth year ditching the clippers to raise money for charity.

In 2019, Sheriff David Bartlett presented the donations to the Columbia County Community Cancer Fund, which helps eligible recipients offset the financial burden associated with a cancer diagnosis.

“It’s done by deputy sheriffs and corrections officers within my agency donating $50 or $100 to the No Shave November cause,” he explained.

Since they started the campaign in 2016, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has donated just under $30,000 to the Columbia County Community Cancer Fund.