Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. The Sheriff’s Office says Martin Schmitt, 20, of Chatham was last seen at a residence on Route 27 in Claverack at 11:30 p.m. on November 24.

Police said Schmitt was last seen standing next to his car and has not been heard from since. Schmitt left his vehicle and personal belongings at the residence on Route 27.

Schmitt was last wearing a green fleece pullover, black basketball shorts, and black sneakers. He also has a tattoo of a sturgeon on his left forearm.

Martin Schmitt (Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

Martin Schmitt (Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

Martin Schmitt (Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s Deputies, with the assistance of the New York State Police, have been conducting an extensive search near the residence and in the surrounding areas.

If you have any information about Martin’s whereabouts, you can contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 518-828-3344.