Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Kinderhook man

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing Kinderhook man. Kenneth Sutherland, 50, was last seen on the afternoon of May 25 near the Luykas Van Alen house on NYS Rt. 9H in the Town of Kinderhook.

Sutherland was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt, an unknown color pair of shorts and black sneakers.

If anyone has had contact with Sutherland or has any information on his whereabouts, call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 518-828-3344.