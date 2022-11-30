HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Patrol car was involved in a single car accident on South Third Street in Hudson. The accident occurred Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. The deputy sheriff driving the car was responding to assist the Hudson Police Department with a fight in progress call. The deputy driving the car was taken from the scene by the Greenport Rescue Squad to Albany Medical Center and was treated for minor injuries before being released. This is an active investigation and additional details have not been released at this time.