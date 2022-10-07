HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County Department of Health released that Columbia County has the region’s second-highest opioid overdose mortality rate according to the most recent data analysis. Local health officials have launched a new resource to give residents a better understanding of the situation.

The most recent data analysis from 2016-2018 put Columbia County with the second-highest opioid overdose mortality rate. Kristy Fredrick, RN, Community Outreach Liaison states, “The situation has become worse.” A new resource, a public-facing dashboard will go live on Friday, October 7 with data about opioid overdoses and overdose deaths. The dashboard is supposed to ensure Columbia County residents understand the threat that opioid drugs pose for the community and how it affects a wide range of people.

The dashboard provides information about overdoses broken down by age, gender, and suspected drug. It will be updated every other week. The data in the dashboard will reflect only the number of known overdoses in Columbia County. The Columbia County Opioid Overdose Dashboard can be found on the Columbia County Department of Health website.

The data comes from OD Maps which allows first responders to submit basic information when they respond to an overdose, helping to identify spikes in overdose numbers in real time.