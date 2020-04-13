Columbia County reports ninth death in daily coronavirus update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Health Department said Monday that a ninth community member has died due to complications from coronavirus.

There have been 93 confirmed accumulative cases of COVID-19 in the County since the outbreak began. Of those, 38 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are under 50 active cases with positive tests for the virus. Of those, eight are hospitalized, and two of those are in intensive care.

Columbia County has performed 672 tests. Ten county residents are PUIs, people under investigation who have not been diagnosed with the virus by testing positive.

Currently, 84 residents are under mandatory quarantine, with 21 others under precautionary quarantine.

