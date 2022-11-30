CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance locating an adult male from Claverack who was reported missing. Police say Jacob Kulyniak, 25, was last seen around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, on foot on State Route 217 in the area of Roxbury Road.

Kulyniak was seen wearing a black Carhart jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers. He is a white male with short brown hair and a thin brown beard. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who knows of anything that can help with the investigation is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 828-3344 or 911.