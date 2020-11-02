Columbia County police arrest 2 after seizing drugs and guns in search

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Orlando Hughes, 40, and Samantha R. Goodson, 32, both of Hudson, after they were allegedly found with illegal guns and drugs.

Close to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, officers executed a search warrant at Dutch Village Mobile Home Park in Claverack for the premise and person of Hughes. The Sheriff’s Office says the search yielded about 189 grams of crack cocaine, a small quantity of ecstasy, paraphernalia, about $1,300 in cash, and three handguns.

The police describe the guns as a Ruger SR 45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, a Ruger P90 45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, and a defaced Smith and Wesson 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun. The charges against Hughes are:

Second-degree criminal possession of over four ounces of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a prior conviction

Third-degree criminal possession of a defaced weapon

The second-degree possession charge alone is considered an A-II felony, which carries a potential life sentence with a conviction.

Police say that Goodson was also present during the search. Police say she is on parole out of New York City for an attempted robbery conviction. She was arrested an charged with second-degree criminal possession of over four ounces of a controlled substance.

Investigations continue into the status and origins of the handguns, and additional charges are possible. Neither Hughes nor Goodson have permits to possess handguns in New York.

In addition to these two arrests, the Sheriff’s Office says they arrested three other individuals under similar circumstances between Monday and Friday of last week. They carried out search warrants and say they uncovered drugs, weapons, and paraphernalia like packaging or scales that suggest drug dealing. Between these five arrests, the Sheriff’s Office says officers seized over 500 grams of cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, marijuana, cash, and other paraphernalia. Four illegal handguns were confiscated, with three of those coming from the arrests of Hughes and Goodson.

The warrants in these cases stemmed from investigations into drug sales in the city of Hudson, the village of Philmont, and the town of Claverack. Authorities estimate the value of the drugs seized in these operations at over $50,000.

