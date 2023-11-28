GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Love Apple Farm, located at 1421 Route 9H in Ghent, is permanently closing after 54 years. The farm’s last day will be Thursday, November 30.

Love Apple Farm was founded in 1969 by Chris and Rande Loken. When they moved out of the area in 2012, Francis Greenburger and Isabelle Autones took over as owners of the farm.

“The farm is closing because it has not been profitable for over ten years,” Greenburger told NEWS10. “Current costs for operating a small family apple farm and farm stand exceed revenue.”

The property includes an orchard that grows apples, cherries, blueberries, and more, a farm zoo and playground, a market, a cafe, a bakery, and a gift shop. Greenburger said the main house with be rented as a living space and the farm kitchen will support a local food packaging business. They’re also looking for other local businesses that can use the farm stand for cold storage or as a kitchen, restaurant, or retail space.

“We would like to express our deep gratitude to our community, friends, and staff that have made Love Apple Farm the magical place that it is,” said the owners. “We’ve enjoyed many seasons with you all and look forward to what the future holds.”