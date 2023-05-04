HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is providing two upcoming free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians in Hudson and Ghent. The checks are part of a year-round safety initiative, where technicians can provide education on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat depending on a child’s age and size and the vehicle.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. The free events are: