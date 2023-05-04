HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is providing two upcoming free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians in Hudson and Ghent. The checks are part of a year-round safety initiative, where technicians can provide education on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat depending on a child’s age and size and the vehicle.
Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. The free events are:
- May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hudson Junior/Senior High School, 215 Harry Howard Ave, Hudson
- For more information, contact Lt. Mishanda Franklin at (518) 828-3388 or at mishanda.franklin@hudsonpoliceny.org.
- May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Mother’s Day Marketplace – Ghent VFW, 2237 Route 66, Ghent
- For more information, contact Sgt. Jason Garvey at (518) 828-3344 or at jason.garvey@columbiacountysheriff.us.
